There are a lot of different ingredients and materials that you can find in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet as you make your way through the Paldea region. The materials that you gather will mainly be used to make TMs so that you can teach your pokémon new moves. Rolycoly Coal is one of the many materials you can gather in the games and it comes from the coal pokémon. This guide will show you how to get Rolycoly Coal in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

Where to find Rolycoly in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

All of the pokémon in Scarlet and Violet have a material that they will give you that is unique to their evolution line. Just like how Noibat will give you Noibat Fur, Rolycoly and Carkol will give you Rolycoly Coal. Of course, you will need to track down this pokémon before you can gather the material from them. Finding Rolycoly is actually pretty easy since it only lives in one area of the Paldea region.

Screenshot by Gamepur

According to Rolycoly’s habitat data, the only area where you can locate this pokémon is in East Province Area Three. This is the area to the north of Levincia. When you find Rolycoly, they will be around level 25, so make sure your pokémon are leveled appropriately. Rolycoly is a pokémon that is not afraid of being interacted with so it will not shy away from your when approached, making it easy to reach.

Just like with other pokémon in the games, you will need to battle Rolycoly in the wild if you want to get Rolycoly Coal. Each time you defeat or capture a wild Rolycoly or Carkol, you will get up to three Rolycoly Coal automatically added to your collection of materials. You can use Rolycoly Coal at TM Machines around the map to make TMs provided you have unlocked recipes that require the material.