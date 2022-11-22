How to get Noibat Fur in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Pokémon has transitioned fully into the open-world genre, and no open-world game is complete without a way to do some crafting. In Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, you can use a crafting mechanic to craft new TMs to use for your favorite Pokémon. However, if you want to use certain TMs more than once, you’ll have to collect some specific collectibles from different Pokémon in the game. Each Pokémon in the game drops a unique material that can be used to craft different TMs. One of these materials is the Noibat Fur. As the name suggests, Noibat Furs are dropped from Noibats. Here’s how to find Noibat Fur in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

Related: How to get Eevee Fur in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Where to find Noibat Fur in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

To find Noibat Fur in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, you will need to find these batlike creatures in the open world. Like most bats, Noibat enjoys hunkering down in caves, which is where you’ll need to go to catch these critters. You can find Noibats in a cave between Medali and Port Marinada, or in caves near North Province Area One and Two.

Related: What level does Quaxly evolve in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet? Answered

Screenshot by Gamepur

After you find a Noibat, you will have to initiate a battle with it or use the auto-battle mechanic. Once you do, you will have to beat a Noibat in combat or use a Pokéball and catch it. Your reward for defeating a Noibat will be some rough Noibat Fur you can use to craft certain TMs. Noibat only appears at night, so be sure it’s the nighttime before going off to farm for Noibat Furs. If you are interested in using Noibat, then follow this guide to learn how to evolve Noibat into Noivern.