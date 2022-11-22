Pokémon Scarlet and Violet are filled with various ingredients and materials that you can collect as you travel the Paldea region. The materials you gather are mainly used at TM Machines to create TMs so you can teach your pokémon some new moves. Foongus Spores are just one of the many materials that you can find in the games and they come from the mushroom pokémon. This guide will show you how to get Foongus Spores in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

Where to find Foongus in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

All of the pokémon in Scarlet and Violet have a material that you get from them. Just like how Dreepy Powder is obtained from Dreepy, you can get Foongus Spores from Foongus and its evolved form, Amoonguss. Before you can get your hands on this material, you will need to track down where Foongus is hiding. Don’t worry, locating this pokémon isn’t extremely difficult but you can’t find them until pretty late in the game.

Screenshot by Gamepur

According to Foongus’ habitat data, you can find this pokémon in two sections of the map; Tagtree Thicket and West Province Area Three. Foongus likes to live around trees which means that you will want to focus your search in forests and around trees that appear in fields. Keep in mind that Foongus is a smaller pokémon that is easy to overlook but it can be recognized by the pokéball look of its cap.

Just like with other pokémon in the games, you will need to battle Foongus and Amoonguss in the wild to get Foongus Spores. Each time you defeat or capture a wild Foongus or Amoonguss, you will get up to three Foongus Spores added to your collection of materials. You can use Foongus Spores to make TMs at TM Machines around the map provided you have unlocked recipes that require this material.