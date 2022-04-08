How to get Ruby’s Spite in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

Ruby’s Spite is one of the more powerful legendary pistols that you can find in the Wonderlands. At first, this weapon seems rather unimpressive, but wait until you defeat an enemy with it. Getting a kill with this weapon increases the fire rate of it and also causes the bullets to home in on targets that you shoot at, making this weapon extremely powerful. Since it always drops with the dark magic element, we recommend using it on a dark magic build. Here is how you get Ruby’s Spite in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands.

This legendary pistol, like many of the legendary items in the game, is a world drop. This means that it can drop from any notable loot source around the Wonderlands. Notable loot sources in the game include things like bosses, minibosses, chests, Lucky Dice, and pretty much anything that can drop loot. This makes the weapon a little difficult to obtain. Luckily, there is an area where you can farm for this weapon and it isn’t too far into the campaign.

To farm for this weapon, you will need to reach the point of the campaign where you go to the Weepwild Dankness. This is the area where you meet Torgue and fight the Banshee. To obtain this weapon, you will want to farm the Monstrous Shroom. This miniboss is found by completing the Ancient Obelisk challenge in Weepwild Dankness. You can easily reach the obelisk in this area by traveling to the Busted Ruins or Corrupted Heart fast travel points. Make sure to bring a fire weapon with you to help with the enemies that the obelisk spawns. As always, be sure to raise your Loot Luck before you farm for legendary gear. This can be done by finding the Lucky Dice, completing the Shrine of Aaron G, and equipping gear that raises the stat.