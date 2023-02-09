You can catch and tame multiple beasts in Hogwarts Legacy. They appear in the outside area of Hogwarts, and you can bring them back with you to the Room of Requirement. While exploring the game, there’s a good chance you find a uniquely colored animal, which might have a different color palette than the others you’ve encountered. Like the Pokémon series, Hogwarts Legacy has shiny beasts, giving them a distinct color pattern. Here’s what you need to know about how to get Shiny Beasts in Hogwarts Legacy.

How to find Shiny Beasts in the wild in Hogwarts Legacy

These rare creatures are highly elusive, so you’ll spend a reasonable amount of time trying to track them down. Before thinking about going after them, ensure you’ve unlocked the Vivarium and the Nab-Sack. These are unlocked works as you work through the story, and they appear in the quest, The Elf, The Nab-Sack, and the Loom.

Tracking down a shiny beast is the same process as finding a regular one. You need to visit the various lairs throughout Hogwarts and catch the animals at that location. You might not notice that a beast is shiny because it only looks slightly different. However, when you bring them back to the Vivarium, they will have a distinct star sign next to their name when you examine the beast.

This means they’re at least two types of beasts you can find throughout Hogwarts Legacy. There will be a standard version of these creatures and a shiny version. If you’re looking to collect each kind, rotating between the various lairs throughout Hogwarts and progressing through the story will unlock new areas for you to visit.