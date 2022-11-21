As you progress through Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, you will find various ingredients and materials that you can use for crafting. The materials that you gather will mainly be used to make TMs so that you can teach your pokémon new moves. Silicobra Sand is just one of the many ingredients you can get your hands on in the games but it definitely won’t be the first. This guide will show you how to get Silicobra Sand in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

Where to find Silicobra in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Silicobra is one of the many pokémon in Scarlet and Violet that is returning from a previous title in the series. This pokémon isn’t able to be found right away and really only has two locations where it lies to spawn. When you do find SIlicobra, it will be around level 25 so make sure you have your pokémon properly leveled.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Silicobra’s habitat data shows that this pokémon likes to live in deserts on either side of the Paldea region. Once you reach the desert, Silicrobra is pretty easy to spot and spawns a decent amount. This pokémon will, however, run away if it ends up spotting you. Once it flees into the sand, it won’t return and you will need to track down another one. It is best to engage this pokémon by throwing a pokéball at it to initiate battle.

Just like other pokémon in the games, you will need to battle Silicobra in the wild to obtain the sand material. You can also get this material from the evolved form of Silicobra called Sandaconda. Each time you defeat one of these pokémon, they will drop up to three Silicrobra Sand for you to add to your collection of materials. You can use Silicobra Sand to make TMs at TM Machines around the map as long as you have unlocked recipes that require the material.