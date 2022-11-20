Pokémon Scarlet and violet are filled with different ingredients and materials for you to gather as you explore the Paldea region. The materials that you gather will mostly be used to make TMs so that you can teach your pokémon new moves. Skiddo Leaf is just one of the many ingredients found in the Paldea region and it is also one that is pretty easy to get. This guide will show you how to get Skiddo Leaf in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

Skiddo Leaf location in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Skiddo is one of the many pokémon making a return from previous games in the series that you can find throughout your journey. Skiddo actually lives in a lot of different areas around the map, making it one of the easiest pokémon to locate. You won’t need to go far from home to spot your first Skiddo and there will be many more on your journey across the Paldea region.

Screenshot by Gamepur

According to Skiddo’s habitat information, you can find this pokémon in a majority of the areas around the map. The earliest place you can spot this pokémon is in South Province Area One on the eastern side of Los Platos. You can go on to find more Skiddo in the east, west, and south regions. Skiddo appear in herds pretty frequently and aren’t afraid to approach you if you get spotted out in the wild.

Related: How to get Squawkabilly Feathers in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Just like other pokémon in the games, you will need to battle wild Skiddo in order to obtain Skiddo Leaf. You can also get Skiddo Leaf from Skiddo’s evolved form, Gogoat later in the game. Each time you defeat or catch a Skiddo, you will get up to three Skiddo Leaf to add to the materials pouch of your backpack. Skiddo Leaf is used to craft TMs at TM Machines provided you have unlocked recipes that require the material.