How to get Squawkabilly Feathers in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

There are a lot of different ingredients and materials that you can find throughout the Paldea region in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. The pokémon materials that you gather will mostly be used to craft TMs so that you can teach your pokémon new moves. Squawkabilly Feathers are one of the many materials you can find and they come from the parrot pokémon. Here is how you can get Squawkabilly Feathers in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

Squawkabilly Feathers location in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

There are many pokémon that make their first appearance in Scarlet and Violet with Squawkabilly being one of them on the list. This pokémon resembles a parrot and can appear in a variety of colors. You won’t find Squawkabilly in many locations around the Paldea region, but it is an easy-to-locate pokémon as long as you know where to look.

Screenshot by Gamepur

According to Squawkabilly’s habitat information, you can find this pokémon around towns and cities across the Paldea region. You can find this pokémon shortly after completing the tutorial since it resides outside of Mesagoza on the western side. You can find more Squawkabilly on the eastern side of the map around towns like Artazon and Levincia. Squawkabilly typically appear in small groups whenever they spawn and aren’t often seen alone.

Related: Where to find Johto Wooper in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Just like other pokémon in the game, you will have to battle Squawkabilly in the wild to obtain Squawkabilly Feathers. Each one of this pokémon that you defeat or catch will give you up to three feathers to add to your growing pile of materials. You can use Squawkabilly Feathers at TM Machines to craft different TMs provided you have unlocked recipes that require them.