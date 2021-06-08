How to get spore blossoms in Minecraft

Spore Blossoms in Minecraft are a decorative block that you can place underneath another block. While they sit there, a distinct green effect slowly falls down from the blossom, covering the area. These are a unique item to lush caves, and you can only find them in that location. Lush caves are extremely difficult to find, but if you’re looking for them in Minecraft’s 1.17 update, you won’t be able to locate them.

You cannot find lush caves or spore blossoms in Minecraft’s survival mode. You can only spawn them in creative mode, and they operate just fine. However, because lush caves were not added to update 1.17, spore blossoms won’t spawn into the game. The item works just fine, and in creative mode, you can place it underneath any block you’re standing under to watch the green effects fall from it. The problem is with lush caves, which have not launched to Minecraft.

We can expect the caves to release sometime in the future, which means that Azalea Trees will spawn in the wild when they do. For now, you can only obtain Azalea Trees by placing a moss block down, giving it bone meal, and then giving the spawned Azalea plant more bone meal.

We don’t have an exact date or time when spore blossoms and lush caves will be arriving. For now, you can only jump into the creative mode in Minecraft to see what they look like and plan how you want to use them in the future.