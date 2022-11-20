How to get Tadbulb Mucus in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet are filled with various ingredients and materials for you to discover as you travel the Paldea region. The materials that you gather will mainly be used to craft TMs so that you can teach your pokémon some new moves. Tadbulb Mucus is one of the many materials you can obtain in the games and it comes from the tadpole pokemon. Here is how you get Tadbulb Mucus in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

Tadbulb location in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Tadbulb, and its evolved form Bellibolt, are gen XI pokémon that are making their first appearance in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. While Bellibolt won’t appear until later in the game, you can actually get Tadbulb pretty early on. Tadbulb can appear in many different places around the map and you can obtain them shortly after completing the tutorial.

Screenshot by Gamepur

If you look at Tadbulb’s habitat information, you will see that it can appear in every section of the map so no matter if you are in the north or south, you will be able to find this pokémon. Tadbulb likes to live around wetlands, rivers, and other bodies of water, making it easy to locate when traveling the different regions. One of the earliest locations this pokémon can be found is in South Province Area One which is around where your character’s home is.

Just like other pokémon, you will need to battle Tadbulb in the wild if you want to get Tadbulb Mucus. You can also gather this material from Bellibolt later in the game. Each time you defeat or capture a Tadbulb or Bellibolt, you will get up to three Tadbulb Mucus to add to your collection of materials. You can use Tadbulb Mucus to create TMs at a TM Machine as long as you have unlocked recipes that require the ingredient.