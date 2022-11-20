How to get Mareanie Spikes in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

All the pokémon that you can find throughout Pokémon Scarlet and Violet are able to give you materials. The materials that these pokémon give you are mostly used to craft TMs at TM Machines so that you can teach your pokémon new moves. Mareanie Spikes are one of the many materials you can find throughout the Paldea region but you need to be careful not to get poisoned when getting them. Here is how you can get Mareanie Spikes in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

Mareanie Spike location in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

There is a lot of different pokémon from previous games in the franchise that make an appearance in Scarlet and Violet with one of them being the poison/water-type Mareanie. This pokémon is covered in spikes and typically likes to live on the beach. Depending on the route you take, it may take you a while to find Mareanie since it only appears in one area of the map.

Screenshot by Gamepur

According to Mareanie’s habitat data, you can only find this pokémon on the beach. The beach that you have to go searching around is just south of Levincia. This town is on the eastern side of the map and can be accessed pretty quickly in the game. Mareanie and other pokémon in the area will be around level 20 when you reach the area. Mareanie won’t run away when approached and appears pretty frequently around the beach.

Just like with other pokémon materials in the game, you will need to battle Mareanie in the wild to get Mareanie Spikes. You can also get this material from Toxapex, Mareanie’s evolved form, later in the game. Each time you defeat or capture one of these pokémon, you will get up to three Mareanie Spikes added to your materials pouch. You can use this material to create TMs at TM stations provided you have unlocked recipes that require it.