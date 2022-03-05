How to get the alternate ending in Risk of Rain 2’s Survivors of the Void Update

Risk of Rain 2 is getting much-needed love in the form of new content in the Survivor of the Void DLC. Being the game’s first paid-for expansion since Risk of Rain 2 left early access, the Survivor of the Void DLC gives Risk of Rain fans plenty of reason to hop back in with an alternate final boss, two new survivors to plays as, five new stages, and a handful of new items to break the game with.

The Survivor of the Void Update isn’t short on reason to get through all its content, since one of its new playable characters, the Void Fiend, is locked behind taking out the new alternate final boss. As any Risk of Rain 2 player knows, half of the fun is going run after run just trying to get a shot at playing that new unlockable character.

Like fighting any boss or getting through any other event stage, Survivor of the Void players are some subject to random number generation to get what they want. For starters, players will have to successfully make it through the first three stages till a purple teleportation portal to the Void Field appears. Alternatively, the Void Field can be accessed via the Bazaar Between Time for a small void coin fee.

Once the Void Field has been traversed, players can choose to either enter the next stage or move on to the deep void to fight a big ‘ol crab as the new alternate final boss. Hopefully by this point players have scrounged up enough of the proper to crack that crab’s thick shell and beat the game, but if not victory might just be another run away.