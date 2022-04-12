How to get the Carrouser in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

Unleash your inner bard, raise your charisma, and charm all of your foes with the Carrouser legendary sniper rifle. Whenever you hit an enemy with this weapon, there is a chance that the enemy will get charmed. This doesn’t make the enemy your ally. Instead, it makes the other enemies turn on the enemy you shot and attack them. It is pretty convenient if you are a class combination that doesn’t have a companion to help share some of the damage. Here is how you can get the Carrouser in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Carrouser, like many of the legendary items in the Wonderlands, is considered to be a world drop. This means that it has a chance to drop from any notable loot source in the game. Notable loot sources include things like bosses, minibosses, chests, Lucky Dice, and even normal enemies. Pretty much anything that can drop loot is able to drop this gun. That makes farming this weapon rather difficult. Luckily, there is a consistent way to get this weapon, but it comes in the endgame.

To farm the Carrouser, you will want to complete the campaign. Once you are done with the campaign, you will gain access to the Chaos Chamber. The Chaos Chamber is a randomized dungeon that can be found inside Queen Butt Stallion’s castle in Brighthoof. Before farming for this weapon, you will want to raise your Loot Luck stat. This will give you a better chance of getting this weapon. When going through the Chaos Chamber, choose to do extended runs. During your run, make sure to collect as many crystals as possible by completing side objectives and choosing crystal chest portals. At the end of your run, spend all of your crystals on the sniper rifle rabbit statue. This will give you the best chance of obtaining the legendary sniper rifle.