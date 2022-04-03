What are the barfing rabbit statues in the Chaos Chamber in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands?

The Chaos Chamber is an interesting mechanic that you can access once you beat the game. This randomized dungeon has many mechanics, but the most important one is the loot. You can get loot from almost everywhere in the Chaos Chamber dungeons; enemies, bosses, minibosses, and even barfing rabbit statues. Here is everything you need to know about the barfing rabbit statues in the Chaos Chamber in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands.

Before you can understand the barfing rabbits, you first need to understand the currency of the Chaos Chamber; crystals. Crystals are the only currency you need to worry about when completing a Chaos Chamber run. They are used to buy blessings, ammo, health, and gear. You can even use them to enhance an area to get a chance at better loot. Make sure to spend these crystals wisely. You will only get so many of them and you don’t want to waste them.

Now that you understand crystals, you can progress through a Chaos Chamber dungeon to the end gathering up as many crystals as you can. When you reach the loot room at the end, you will see two rows of rabbit statues. Each one of these statues will have a symbol over its head indicating what type of items you will get from it. It costs 500 crystals to get a good roll of items from one of the statues. Anything less will result in you getting subpar items with a very slim chance at getting a legendary. Most of the time, these statues will give you a legendary item of the type shown above the statue.