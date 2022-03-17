Getting and equipping the best skins for each of your characters in Apex Legends is arguably one of the most desirable thrills in the game. Jumping into the arena and showing off your new skin to teammates and enemies just feels great. Mad Maggie is the latest character to join the battle and has a new promotion that you can get for free if you have a subscription to Amazon Prime. Here is how to get the Chaotic Coral Mad Maggie skin for free in Apex Legends.

As mentioned above, you will need to have an Amazon Prime subscription to be eligible to claim this skin. Every month for a while, there will be new content available for Prime subscribers who play Apex Legends. This current pack is available until April 21.

If you are a Prime subscriber, go to the Apex Legends drop site on Amazon and sign in to your Prime account. Right away, you should see the Mad Maggie bundle that also comes with a new frame and L-Star skin. Click claim now.

First, you will have to confirm the Prime account you are on and sign into EA. Make sure you use whatever email you use on your Apex Legends account and connect them. Once that is done, all you need to do is sign in to the game, and your new skin will be available. If you use that account on multiple platforms, you will have the bundle there as well.