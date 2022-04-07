How to get the Cursed Wit legendary ward in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

The Cursed Wit is a legendary ward that you can find in the Wonderlands with an interesting property. This ward’s ability makes it so you get a buff to your damage and your damage reduction whenever it is depleted. When this ward is depleted, you will get a 17% increase in your damage reduction and a 100% bonus on your damage dealt to nearby enemies. This ward is perfect for those who want to dish out a lot of damage. Here is how you get the Cursed Wit legendary ward in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Like most legendary items in Wonderlands, the Cursed Wit is a world drop. This means that it can drop from any notable loot source in the game. Notable loot sources include bosses, minibosses, chests, Lucky Dice, and even normal enemies. Essentially, anything that can drop loot can drop this item, which makes it a little difficult to get if you don’t know where to look. Luckily, there is an area to farm for this item.

You won’t have to go far into the game to farm for this item and can start farming it as soon as you complete the tutorial. That’s right, you can obtain this ward easily by farming Ribula, the first boss in the game. Of course, you will want to wait until later on so you can gain a few levels so the ward doesn’t go to waste. Remember, before farming for legendary items, you will want to increase your Loot Luck. This is done by finding Lucky Dice, completing the Shrine of Aaron G, and equipping gear that increases the stat.