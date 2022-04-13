How to get the Datacard in Maz’s Castle on Takodana in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga lets you enjoy the massive nine film story in Lego form. Part of that experience is collecting items, including Datacards. Datacards are a rare collectible, with only 19 total in the game, spread across different planets. Datacards are used to unlock extras, like stud multipliers or lightsaber baguettes. You will first arrive at Maz’s Castle about halfway through Episode VII: The Force Awakens. Here’s where you can find the Datacard in Maz’s Castle on Takodana in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga.

Hidden in the nearby lake

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Datacard can be found on the west side of the map, on the shore of the lake. The Datacard won’t be immediately visible when you enter this area as its in the lake water. Instead you will need to look for a nearby pole.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Using a character that can grapple (Hero, Bounty Hunter, Astromech Droid, Etc.) and grapple to the top of the pole. On the top of it there is a button and once you stand on it a chest will lift out of the water and reveal the Datacard. Once it’s fully out of the water, you can grab the Datacard out of the chest.