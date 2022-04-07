How to turn on Baguette Lightsaber mode in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga has completely changed many of the core gameplay features of the Lego series. It provides a brand-new third-person perspective and a fresh take on class progression and upgrades. One thing that hasn’t changed is the series’ love of secrets and unlockable goods to discover. One unlockable in particular replaces the lightsaber with a French national treasure — the Baguette. This guide will explain how to make this happen.

What you need to unlock Baguette lightsabers.

Screenshot by Gamepur

In order to wield a Baguette lightsaber, you must complete a couple of steps. The first step is acquiring a data card. Skywalker Saga has 20 data cards hidden through its various worlds and stages. Data cards are needed to purchase certain game modifiers. If you need some help, we can show you how to grab an easy-to-find data card.

Once you have a data card in tow, you will need 250,000 studs. It’s expensive but following these steps will help you pile up the required studs in no time.

How to unlock and use the Baguette.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once you have a data card and the required studs, access the holoprojector. Tab over to the extra column and search the list until you find Baguette Lightsabers.

You will then have to spend the currency and enable the mode once you have turned it on. This will affect all lightsabers in the entire game. Watching Jedi and Sith do battle with bread sure is something to behold. Please note that when the data card is spent on this unlock, you will have to collect more to unlock other cheat codes.