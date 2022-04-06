How to get the Datacard in Nima Outpost in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga allows players to start from any of the three trilogies in the mainline series. If you choose to start with Episode VII: The Force Awakens, there is an easy to get Datacard available on Jakku in the Nima Outpost. You will have access to get this Datacard shortly after completing the first mission and completing the scavenging section with Rey. Datacards, along with studs, are used to purchase extras, like the stud multipliers. Here’s where you can find the Datacard in Nima Outpost on Jakku in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga.

The massive metal tube

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Datacard can be found in a metal tube, northeast of the actual Nima Outpost where Rey trades scraps for portions. This place can be reached by either foot or by grabbing one of the land vehicles that are spread out around Nima Outpost.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Datacard is located inside the metal tube shown above. Unlike some of the other Datacards you can collect in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, this one does not require a specific ability to reach. Instead, you can just jump down into the hole and grab the Datacard.