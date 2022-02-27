How to get the Deepstar Aurelid mount in World of Warcraft

Every patch in World of Warcraft brings a collection of new mounts to earn, and Eternity’s End is no exception. There are upwards of 40 new mounts to get, but some of them have more bizarre methods to obtain than others. One of these mounts is the Deepstar Aurelid, a new prototype jelly fish mount earned through fishing up something strange.

Screenshot by Gamepur

This mount is a drop from the rare Hirukon in the Patch 9.2 zone Zereth Mortis. This is a jellyfish creature located underneath the water at the location of the map below. Players cannot attack this mob, however, and must go through a few rigorous steps to bring it to the surface and make it attackable.

Screenshot by Gamepur

First, characters must fish in the waters above this location hoping to get an item called Strange Goop. This has a very low chance to drop and might take over 1,000 casts. It can also be purchased and sold on the auction house for those who have the funds.

Once this item is obtained, players must bring it to Baroness Vashj in Maldraxxus at the location on the map below. She will then task the player with fishing up three different ingredients to forge the lure needed to fish up Hirukon.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The three items needed are not hard to find and just require fishing in special pools across three zones.

Pungent Blobfish from a pool in Coilfang Resevoir in Zangarmarsh

Flipper Fish from a pool in Zin-Azshari in Nazjatar (the fish will squirm free and you must right click it after to get the item)

Coilclutch Vine looted from the Ruins of Vashj’ir in the Shimmering Expanse

Screenshot by Gamepur

Return to Baroness Vashj with all of these items and she will create the Aurelid Lure. Upon returning to the location of Hirukon in Zereth Mortis, and provided the rare has spawned below the waters, the player should now be able to see an Aurelid Pool just above the creature. Fishing in this spot will bring Hirukon to the surface and allow anyone nearby to attack it.

The player who uses the lure to fish up Hirukon has a 100% chance to loot the Deepstar Aurelid mount. Other players who attack the creature have a small chance to receive it as well, but at a much lower drop rate and only have one chance a day.