How to get the Draconic Dome cosmetic item in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

There are many cosmetics items to find in the Wonderlands. Some of them are simple colors, while others are complex designs. Some are makeup features, and others are new hairstyles and headpieces that help you stand out in a crowd. Whatever style you are into, the Wonderlands just might have it. Especially if it’s dragon-themed. Here is how you can get the Draconic Dome cosmetic item in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands.

Screenshot by Gamepur

You can finally dress like the draconic knight of your dreams with the Draconic Dome. This cosmetic item gives you a helmet that any dragon knight would be proud of, from the simplistic sides to the dragon ornament on top. Yep, this helmet is sure to wow all the undead. You might even get on the Dragon Lord’s good side with it. It won’t take long for you to reach the boss that drops this cosmetic item. After all, they appear right after the tutorial.

After you complete the tutorial, you will go through Queen’s Gate. After meeting up with Butt Stallion, you will go to Shattergrave Barrow to obtain the Sword of Souls. At the end of this quest, you will fight Zomboss. They are one of the easier bosses to defeat in the game since they don’t have any special gimmicks. You can easily take them down with fire and poison weapons. After completing this quest and returning the Sword of Souls to Brighthoof, you can come back to this area by traveling to The Grave Nave fast travel point. Remember, this cosmetic item is a rare find and chances are you will need to farm this boss for a little while to obtain it. You can make things a little easier by raising your Loot Luck. This is done by finding the Lucky Dice and by completing the Shrine of Aaron G.