How to get the Epic Games Unreal Tournament Gift of the Lotus skins in Warframe

Warframe Unreal Tournament skins have returned, and for the first time, console players can get their hands on them. There are two different methods to get them, whether you play on PC or console, and we will detail both below.

PC players will need to log in to Warframe via the Epic Games Store to claim the free bundle, while console players will need to complete a series of Alerts to get the three weapons/skins, and then a final alert to get three weapon slots.

The skins that are up for grabs are inspired by Epic Games’ classic Unreal tournament and features the Drakgoon Blueprint and Drakgoon Flak Cannon Skin, Ogris Blueprint and Ogris Rocket Launcher Skin, and the Stahlta Blueprint and Stahlta Shock Rifle Skin.

How to get the Unreal Tournament skins on PC

1. Visit the Warframe page on the Epic Games Store

2. Find the Unreal Tournament Weapon Bundle in the ‘Packs’ section

3. Claim your bundle for free

4. Download and log in to Warframe through the Epic Games Store (you only need to do this once to redeem the bundle)

5. Find the Unreal Tournament Weapon Bundle in your Inventory!

Alert order on console

These Alerts will be available on PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch from July 15 at 2 p.m. ET to July 29 at 2 p.m. ET.

Alert 1: Drakgoon Blueprint and Drakgoon Flak Cannon Skin

Alert 2: Ogris Blueprint and Ogris Rocket Launcher Skin

Alert 3: Stahlta Blueprint and Stahlta Shock Rifle Skin

Alert 4: Three Weapon Slots

Note: This Bundle will be available on PC from July 15 at 2 p.m. ET to July 22 at 2 p.m. ET.