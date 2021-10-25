How to get the Fully Loaded Trophy in Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy

There are lots of Trophies to collect in Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, but some of them might be more difficult to get than others. Some of these are just difficult, while others can be prone to bugging out.

The Fully Loaded Trophy can be prone to bugs and might be awkward for some players to get depending on what order they do certain things in the game. This trophy is a reward for getting all skills and abilities in the game. This means that you need to purchase all the abilities you can get through the upgrade bench, and get each team member’s special ability as part of the story.

The very last character to get their ability is Groot, and the trophy might bug out if you have purchased all the abilities from the upgrade bench before this. As such, it’s a good idea to leave at least one of the abilities unpurchased until after you get his ability in Chapter 14.

If you do get hit by the bug, you can finish up the story, then use the Chapter Select option that unlocks when it’s complete to repeat Chapter 14, and that should fix the problem for you. For everyone else, just wait until Groot gets his final ability, then purchase the last one you need from the upgrade bench to get the Fully Loaded Trophy.