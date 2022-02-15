How to get the Golden Moss Turtle Mount in Lost Ark

The Golden Moss Turtle is one of the handful of legendary mounts you can use in Lost Ark. You’ll have to go through steps to unlock it, though. So long as you’re willing to go out of your way to add this mount to your collection, you’ll be able to complete it as you naturally make your way through the game. This guide details what you need to do to get the Golden Moss Turtle Mount in Lost Ark.

You can unlock the Golden Moss Turtle by working through the various islands in Lost Ark and earning the respective location’s token. An island is one of the smaller areas you can find while traveling through the sea in Lost Ark, and by completing the quests or activities tied to those islands, you’ll gain the area’s token. For example, on Turtle Island, you’ll need to work your way through several quests, with the final quest rewarding you with a unique type of currency and the Turtle Island Token. You can only begin to see these activities and quests once your character has reached level 50.

After collecting enough Island Tokens, you’ll need to make your way over to The Lonely Island, which is to the northwest of Pleccia, and you can speak with Opher. You’ll unlock exclusive rewards by turning in the Island Tokens to Opher. When you reach 25 Island Tokens, you’ll be able to grab the Golden Moss Turtle.