How to get the Gryphon in Final Fantasy VII: The First Soldier

The Gryphon is an LMG (light machine gun) in Final Fantasy VII: The First Soldier. At the time of writing, it’s the most powerful LMG in the game, but that comes at a cost. The rate of fire on this weapon is woefully low, dropping to around ten shots per second, but the damage it deals more than makes up for that. This guide explains how you can get the Gryphon in any match so you can start blasting enemy Candidates away.

Check all supply drops

Screenshot by Gamepur

The only way to get a Gryphon in Final Fantasy VII: The First Soldier is through a supply drop. These occur regularly throughout a match from Phase 2 or 3 onwards. They’re large boxes full of loot that fall onto the map. You’ll get a notification that one is coming on-screen, and you can then check the map to identify where it will land. However, every player can see this, so you could be walking into a trap.

Unlike Ifrit and Shiva Materia, the Gryphon shows up in early supply drops. You don’t need to wait until the end of a match to pick it up. It’s worth checking every supply drop you can so that you can rack up more kills, which is especially useful if you’re trying to complete a challenge linked to the weapon.