How to get the Hero’s Grave key in Tunic

Tunic doesn’t give you a whole lot of instruction on what to do off the hop. However, if you’ve ever played a Zelda game, you’ll know that it’s dangerous to go alone and you should probably find a sword. The stick you find at the beginning just isn’t cutting it.

To find the sword, you first have to go to the Hero’s Grave. Helpfully, there are signposts that will point you in its direction, but if you follow them, you’ll bump up against a locked door.

Don’t despair, it’s fortunately rather easy to acquire the key to the door. From where you started at the beginning of Tunic, head north (isometrically, to the top-left of the screen) until you reach a statue of a fox crouched in front of a brazier. Take a left turn, head down a flight of stairs and across the bridge. There, you’ll see the key lying on the ground in plain sight.

Screenshot by Gamepur

If you haven’t already, you might consider stopping at the “sealed door” before continuing on to the Hero’s Grave. Just head further north until you see the monolithic gold threshold. A short stop here will help demystify Tunic’s greater narrative.

Once you’re ready, you’re free to continue the search for your blade.