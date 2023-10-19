How To Get The Home Run Trophy In Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Even Spider-Man needs a break every once in a while from jumping off tall skyscrapers, taking down villains, and saving people at all hours of the day. The Home Run! Trophy in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 will see you doing something different that isn’t just beating up bad guys – at least compared to most of the other trophies you can earn in the game.

Instead, Spider-Man has decided to take his talents to baseball. If you’re stuck wondering how to get this bronze trophy, then we’ve got all the answers for you on where to go and what you have to do. Here is what you need to know to get the Home Run Trophy in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2.

Home Run! Trophy in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Home Run! trophy in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is a bronze unlock that says that you have to ‘Round the bases at the Big Apple Ballers Stadium.’ This one could leave you a little stumped, as it’s not like a lot of the other trophies in the game. First, you’ll need to head to the Ballers Stadium as either Peter or Miles – I did this one as Peter Parker. You might have seen this one already swinging around, but if you haven’t, then the Ballers Stadium is located in the southeast of Downtown Brooklyn and is right next to Coney Island.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The next part of the clue for this bronze trophy is ‘Round the bases.’ For this section, you’ll have to stand on home plate and run around to all of the bases around the diamond – just like you would in a game of baseball. To begin, make your way by running to first base, followed by second base, then third base, and lastly, run back to home plate to complete the hidden task. Once this has been done, the bronze trophy for Home Run! should pop up on the screen.

Screenshot by Gamepur

While you’re here, there is also a Photo Ops location nearby on the Coney Island pier if you have not completed this one yet, which will give you some XP and City Tokens. Or you could just go jump on some of the rides at the amusement park and have some fun.