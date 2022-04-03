How to get the Lil K’s Bread Slicer in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

As is the case with other Borderlands games, Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands features plenty of powerful and off-the-wall weapons that will feed your inner maniac. One of the most unique ones you can come across is called Lil K’s Bread Slicer. This weapon fires out three saw blades that bounce back and forth between enemies and walls and does a ton of damage, especially to certain enemies, if you get an element effect on it. Here is how you can get your hands on the Lil L’s Bread Slicer in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands.

Unfortunately, there is no specific location to go to get the Lil K’s Bread Slicer. It is a random drop at all points in the game, so you will want to go around finding enemies and killing them until you get one. It is extremely rare to drop, so you’ll know you are quite lucky if you do get one. We have seen a rumor that the Parasite boss fight in Tangledrift has an increased chance of dropping it, but we could not get it from this fight, so we can not confirm that.

While there isn’t a specific place to grind to get this weapon, there are ways to increase your overall loot luck. First, finding the lucky dice hidden in each map will slightly increase the stat. If you find all 260 of them, you get a permanent 20% boost. There are also certain equipment items like amulets and rings that can give luck bonuses while you wear them. We also recommend completing shrines in the Overworld and competing in the Chaos Trials after completing the main story.