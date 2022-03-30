How to defeat the Parasite boss in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

Parasites are not good, there is no denying that. A parasite has infested the massive beanstalk that you created where the town of Driftwood once was and now it’s up to you to take it out. Starting with the Walk the Stalk side quest, you will help your Fairy Punchfather defeat the evil that has infested the beanstalk. After clearing everything out, you will end your escapade back in what remains of Driftwood. Jump down the slide and enter the boss arena of the Parasite. Here is how you defeat the Parasite boss in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands.

The Parasite boss has three phases that you will go through before it is defeated. During the first phase, the boss will have a ward active. This means the best tool for the job will be anything that deals electric damage. This will deplete the boss’ ward very quickly so you can get to the other two health bars.

During the first phase, the boss will be covered and look like one of the Shroomancers you’ve encountered. It will cast multiple spells during this phase. The first spell is a link. The Parasite will attach itself to you with a magic link that constantly drains your ward/health. Second, the boss will shoot out multiple electric balls that can seriously damage your ward. The last spell is a summoning spell that summons Shroomlet enemies into the fight.

During phase two, the boss will have a red health bar. This means you will want to use fire damage if you have it. Fire will melt the boss’ health bar quickly. During this phase, the boss will fall to the ground and chase after you. It will use the same attacks as the first phase as well as a melee attack. During this phase, the boss can also summon skeletons.

The final phase will have the boss lose its top and reveal the skeletal structure underneath. Its health bar will also be grey during this phase. This means you will want to use frost damage if you have it. Frost damage is the best to use against grey health bar enemies like skeletons. During this phase, the boss will use the same attacks as the second phase with the addition of adding poison to them and summoning more skeletons. Make sure to have AOE spells available for the large number of enemies that will spawn during the fight.