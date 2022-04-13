How to get the Live Wire in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

Do you need a weapon that is great for dealing with large groups of enemies quickly? The Live Wire is just that type of weapon. This SMG fires a continuous electric beam that arcs to nearby enemies, damaging multiple foes at once. What makes this weapon even more special is that it fires bullets at the same time as it fires the beam. That helps this weapon destroy enemies quickly and efficiently. Here is how you can get the Live Wire in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Live Wire SMG, like many of the other legendary games, is considered to be a world drop. This means that it can drop from any notable loot source in the game. Notable loot sources are pretty much anything that can drop loot which makes getting this weapon a little difficult. Luckily, you can easily farm for this weapon by going to the Chaos Chamber. This is the randomized dungeon that you unlock inside Queen Butt Stallion’s castle in Brighthoof after completing the campaign.

Before you farm items from the Chaos Chamber, you will want to increase your Loot Luck stat. This stat can be increased by finding the Lucky Dice around the different Wonderlands maps. You can also increase the stat by completing the Shrine of Aaron G. You are also going to want to increase your Chaos Level. This can be done by completing Chaos Trials in the Chaos Chamber. Once you are good with your Chaos Level and your Loot Luck, start doing extended runs in the Chaos Chamber. Extended runs will have you fight two minibosses and one boss, giving you more crystals and more loot. At the end of each of your runs, you will enter a loot room with rabbit statues. Spend your crystals from your runs on the SMG rabbit statue. Since there aren’t many legendary SMGs in the game, this will give you good odds of getting the Live Wire SMG.