How to get the Maced Wardu legendary ward in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

It feels good to give enemies a taste of their own medicine. With the Maced Wardu ward, enemies that attack you while the ward is active take melee damage. This only works on enemies that hit you with melee attacks making this ward perfect for those who like to get in their enemies’ faces. Here is how you can get the Maced Wardu legendary ward in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands.

Like most of the legendary items in the game, the Maced Wardu ward is considered a world drop item. This means that it can drop from any notable loot source in the Wonderlands. Notable loot sources include things like bosses, minibosses, chests, Lucky Dice, and even normal enemies. Pretty much anything that drops loot has a chance to drop this item. Luckily, you can farm a specific enemy for this ward as well.

To farm this legendary ward, you will need to progress far enough in the campaign to reach Wargtooth Shallows. This area comes shortly after the Emotion of the Ocean quest. Once you enter Wargtooth Shallows, follow the main path and stick to the left. Eventually, the path will split and you will find the Ancient Obelisk as marked on the map above. This obelisk spawns the miniboss called The Great Wight. You can farm this enemy for the legendary ward. Make sure to raise your Loot Luck stat before farming for legendary gear. This can be done by collecting Lucky Dice, completing the Shrine of Aaron G, and equipping gear that raises the stat.