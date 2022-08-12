How to get the Maglev Stalker in Tower of Fantasy

There are plenty of items that you will come across as you make your journey through Tower of Fantasy. While some of these items will help you with cooking or upgrading your weapons, some will help you unlock new items. The Maglev Stalker is a rare item that you might never find unless you go searching for it. Unlocking this item will help you get something even greater.

How to get the Maglev Stalker

The Maglev Stalker is combined with the Magnetic Rod to create the Chaser mount. While the Magnetic Rod is quite easy to get and requires you to go to a specific area, the Maglev Stalker is much more difficult to obtain.

Screenshot by Gamepur

There are four different enemies that have a chance to drop the Maglev Stalker. The enemies are referred to as the Vermin Brothers and they are world bosses that appear in different Strongholds called the Rat’s Dens. Squeaky is the first of the Vermin Brothers that you can find and he is located in the southeastern part of the Astra region.

The other Vermin Brothers can be found in Banges next to Mt. Woochu, in northwest Banges along the coast, and east of the Signal Station Ruins Spacerift in Banges. Each of these enemies has a chance to drop the Maglev Stalker but it will probably take a while to find since it is a rare drop. Once you have the Maglev Stalker and the Magnetic Rod, you can go into the vehicle menu and unlock the Chaser mount.