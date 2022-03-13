How to get the Monte Island Token in Lost Ark

In Lost Ark, there are 95 Island Tokens to collect in the game. These Island Tokens can be collected and then turned into an NPC at Opher, the Lonely Island. Collecting all 95 Island Tokens will reward you with a breadth of different rewards, including Stat Potions, Skill Point Potions, Mounts, etc.

The Monte Island Token is obtainable through the method of RNG. Monte Island is an Adventure Island, meaning it will appear only during specific times. You can go to “Calendar” and check the “Adventure Island” times to confirm when you can unlock Monte Island. Here’s the location of Monte Island:

Screenshot by Gamepur

In Monte Island, you’ll have to complete a quick co-op quest in order to receive a reward chest. The co-op quest tasks you with wandering around the island, attempting to find treasure chests. Each treasure chest will contain a certain amount of points. You and the other players must collectively earn 5,000 points to complete the quest.

Screenshot by Gamepur

When you complete the quest, you’ll receive a reward chest. Each time you open the chest, you have a chance to obtain the Monte Island token. You’ll also receive some Pirate Coins and High Seas Coin Chests, so this is a good way to stock up on those currencies if you’re running low.