How to get the Naruni hat in Lost Ark

In Lost Ark, there are tons of different cosmetics that can help you customize the way your characters look. Many of these cosmetics are obtainable in obscure or difficult ways, but the Naruni Hat should be a breeze to get for most players. That is, if you’re able to participate in the Arkesia Grand Prix, the newest Lost Ark event made available in the March update.

The Arkesia Grand Prix pits you against other players in a 7v7 race, giving you some event currency based on how well your team does. This event currency is the Arkesia Event Coins, a type of coin that you can buy at the special event shop.

You can buy the Naruni Hat from the shop for 500 Arkesia Event Coins. It’s a simple buy and is a very easy cosmetic to get. You can get enough coins by participating in the Arkesia Grand Prix, which gives you a guaranteed 800 coins. You also get coins by doing Chaos Dungeons and Guardian Raids.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once you buy the hat, head to your inventory to claim and equip it. The hat raises a basic stat by 1% while also giving 15 Charisma when equipped. It’s a cute hat, and easy to claim, so don’t hesitate to grab this cosmetic as soon as you can.