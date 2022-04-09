How to get the Reviver legendary spell in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

Sometimes it is best not to be at the forefront of the attack. Maybe you want to sit back and support your allies as they lead the charge on the various enemies of the Wonderlands. The Reviver spell is one of those support spells that is perfect for helping allies when they fall in battle. This spell can be used to heal your allies, and can even go as far as to revive downed allies. Here is how you can get the Reviver legendary spell in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Reviver, like most other legendary items in the game, is considered to be a world drop. This means that it can drop from any notable loot source in the game. Notable loot sources include things like bosses, minibosses, chests, Lucky Dice, and just about anything else that can drop loot in the game. Because of this, the Reviver spell can be a bit tricky to track down since it is a part of a large loot pool. Luckily, there is a way to help farm for it.

To farm for the Reviver spell, you will first need to play through the campaign far enough to reach the Weepwild Dankness. Once you reach this area, you will need to complete the Little Boys Blue quest. This can be done by traveling to the area marked on the map above. This can be done by traveling to the Dank Encroachment fast travel point and sticking to the right. Once you complete the mission, make your way to Snot’s Pot. Nearby, you will find an enemy called the Mushroom Healer. You can farm the Mushroom Healer to get the Reviver spell. Make sure you increase your Loot Luck stat before farming for this item to make your chances of getting it go up.