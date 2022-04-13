How to get the Skeep Prod in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

Get those skeep back in their pen with help from the Skeep Prod. This legendary sniper rifle is a fast-firing beast with the power to take down targets extremely fast. This is possibly the fastest firing sniper rifle in the game and it has a rapid reload to boot. This weapon’s bonus ability increases its damage if you are shooting an enemy that has crossbolts stuck in them. The damage is increased by 3% for each crossbolt stuck in the target. Here is how you can get the Skeep Prod in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands.

You can get the Skeep Prod relatively early in the game. In fact, you can obtain it at any point during the campaign. This is because the Skeep Prod is a world drop item. World drop items are able to drop from any notable loot source in the game. This means that it can drop from anything in the game that can drop loot, making it difficult to pin down a specific farming area. To farm this weapon, you will need to wait until you have access to the Chaos Chamber at the end of the campaign.

Before farming the Chaos Chamber for legendary items, you will want to increase your Loot Luck and raise your Chaos Level. You can increase your Loot Luck stat by finding Lucky Dice around the Wonderlands and completing the Shrine of Aaron G. You can increase your Chaos Level by completing Chaos Trials in the Chaos Chamber. Once you are satisfied with your Loot Luck and Chaos Level, you will want to do extended runs in the Chaos Chamber. At the end of each of your runs, you will end up in a loot room with a bunch of rabbit statues. During your run, you will want to save up all the crystals you get from completing side objectives and defeating boss-type enemies. When you reach the loot room, spend all of your crystals on the sniper rifle rabbit statue. Since there aren’t many legendary sniper rifles in the game, you will have a good chance of obtaining the Skeep Prod this way.