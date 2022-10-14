How to get the Spiky Shield in Brotato

Brotato is a crazy top-down arena shooter game with distinct rogue-lite elements. Just like many other games cut from the same cloth, you have to survive waves of enemies while developing and arming your character. Or in this case, your six-armed potato. Naturally, there are plenty of challenges in the otherwise simple game, which in turn lets you unlock new characters and items. One such challenge in Brotato lets you unlock the Spiky Shield item and in this guide, we will explain how you can go about earning it.

How to unlock the Spiky Shield in Brotato

To be able to unlock the Spiky Shield support item in Brotato, you will have to complete a challenge. The goal is to win a run by using the Masochist character. Sounds simple, but there’s some nuance to it that we will explain further to make it easier for you. Winning a full run with the Masochist will get you the Spiky Shield challenge and the item will start appearing in your future runs. The Spiky Shield has the following stats:

Damage: 10 (200% armor)

10 (200% armor) Critical: x2 (3% chance)

x2 (3% chance) Cooldown: 1.16 seconds

1.16 seconds Knockback: 20

20 Range: 150 (Melee)

It’s a very decent support item, letting you control and kite mobs more efficiently while giving back with some extra damage as a bonus.

How to win a run with the Masochist in Brotato

As you might have suspected, you will first need to unlock the Masochist. That’s not too difficult to do, as all you need to do to get him is to win a run on Danger Level 3. With that out of the way, start a run and pick Masochist as your character.

Since he thrives from taking and then dishing out damage in return, you will want to equip him with a melee weapon. During the run, look to get a ratio of around 4 melee weapons and 2 ranged for utility (the Medic Gun is great on him).

When leveling up, beef up his HP, Health regen, and Lifesteal as much as possible. Avoid Dodge at all costs – you want to take that incoming damage. Pick up supports and items that help you with survivability and life regain, or that multiply your damage, so that mobs melt around you after you’ve tanked a few hits. Progress steadily with that strat, and soon enough you’ll win with the Masochist and unlock the Spiky Shield.

