How to get the Stage Fright achievement in The Artful Escape

The Artful Escape by Beethoven & Dinosaur and Annapurna Interactive has you play as Francis Vendetti, a teenage guitar prodigy living in the shadow of Johnson Vendetti, a Bob Dylan-esque folk superstar who also happens to be your uncle. As Francis tries to pave a way through a newfound colorful landscape to create a musical persona completely different than the one that has been laid out for him, there are a few easy as well as easily missed achievements along the way.

The first achievement the player is able to acquire is the Stage Fright achievement. When the game begins, Francis is introduced to Violetta, a person who looks as if she came from a distant planet. Violetta asks Francis to aid her in committing a crime, to which Francis agrees, following Violetta to a stage set up for an after-party that will be taking place after Francis’ first live show.

To get the achievement, all Francis must do is head on stage and do nothing. Don’t press any buttons that the game instructs the player to press and don’t move around — just stand still. We recommend just putting the controller down and flipping through social media or respond to messages or emails until the Stage Fright achievement sound is played. It’s really that simple.

There are multiple instances to get this achievement since Francis finds himself on stage a few times throughout his journey, but knocking this one out early is easy. Once you’re in the game, it’s difficult to not want to keep the solos going along with the adventure.