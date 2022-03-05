How to get the Tenakth Skirmisher outfit in Horizon Forbidden West

If you are looking for an outfit in Horizon Forbidden West to make Aloy look badass and enhance her fighting skills, there are plenty of options to choose from. That being said, the Tenakth Skirmisher is one that you will probably want to keep an eye out for. It is a very rare outfit that will increase your ranged damage when low on health, make your valor charge faster, regenerate concentration, and give you more weapon stamina. Here is how to get it.

To get the Tenakth Skirmisher, you will need to talk to the Stitcher merchant in Scalding Spear. You will need 945 Metal Shards, a Sunwing Circulator, and a Large Machine Core to purchase it.

The Sunwing Circulator will be very easy to get because there is a Sunwing Site just to the east of Scalding Spear. There is a 50% chance that the item will drop when you defeat them; there is no need to shoot off particular parts. If none appear, fast travel somewhere and come back.

As for the Large Machine Core, you can earn those from defeating any large machine. It has about a 70% chance to drop from any of the big boys you will be fighting like Thunderjaws, Tiderippers, and more. Sunwings are classified under medium, so they will not give you this part.