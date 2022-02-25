How to get the Terpeion of Shadow mount in Lost Ark

The world of Lost Ark is immense and hence requires proper means of transportation for the journey. Fortunately, Mounts are available in the game, making the overall navigation easier. Although obtaining Mounts can be a hassle, developers are handing out the Terpeion of Shadow mount as part of the launch celebration event.

How to get the Terpeion of Shadow mount

To obtain the Terpeion of Shadow mount, follow the below-mentioned steps:

Click on the box with the arrow symbol on the top left-hand corner of the screen

A new window will open with the Celebration Gift on it. Here, click on the “Claim” option.

Once done, you’ll receive the Celebration Gift. You’ll find the rewards inside your inventory.

From your inventory, open the Celebration Gift.

Upon opening the Celebration Gift, players will get a bunch of rewards, including a Mount Selection Chest. This chest contains the Terpion and the Terpion of Shadow mount. However, players will be able to pick only one of the two given mounts.

Apart from the Mount Selection Chest, players opening the Celebration Gift will also get Midsummer Night’s Dream Instrument Skin Selection Chest, 10 Offensive Battle Item Chests, Three Legendary Rapport Selection Chests, Weekly Trade Potions Pack, and 20 Phoenix Plumes. Keep in mind the Celebration Gift will only be claimable between 19th February and 1st March.