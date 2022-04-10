How to get the Theurge legendary amulet in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

Getting a good spell/action skill combination can be difficult. Once you get it down, it can be extremely powerful. The Theurge amulet can help move things in the right direction. This legendary amulet’s ability reduces your remaining action skill cooldown by 20% whenever you cast a spell. On top of that, this amulet increases your spell damage by 30% while your action skill is on cooldown. Here is how you can get the Theurge legendary amulet in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Almost every legendary item in the Wonderlands is a world drop and the Theurge amulet is no exception. World drop items are able to drop from almost any notable loot source. These loot sources include things like bosses, minibosses, chests, Lucky Dice, and pretty much anything else that can drop loot. This makes finding specific legendary items difficult unless you know where to look. Luckily, you can farm the Theurge.

To farm the Theurge amulet, you first need to progress through the campaign to the point where you can see the invisible bridges. This is done by completing the side mission from the NPC in front of the Drowned Abyss. Once you can see the bridges, make your way to the area marked on the map above. You can get there by going through a dungeon near Brighthoof in the Nocean section. Follow the path around to the dungeon doors. Complete the dungeon and you will fight the miniboss, Grissom Whitmore. This miniboss can be farmed for the Theurge amulet. Remember to raise your loot luck before you start farming for legendary items. This will help increase your chances of obtaining legendary gear.