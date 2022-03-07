How to get the Turtle Island Token in Lost Ark

In Lost Ark, there are 95 Island Tokens to collect in the game. These Island Tokens can be collected and then turned into an NPC at Opher, the Lonely Island. Collecting all 95 Island Tokens will reward you with a breadth of different rewards, including Stat Potions, Skill Point Potions, Mounts, etc.

The Turtle Island Token is obtainable after you finish a number of Roster Quests. After completing all of the required quests on the island, you will get the Turtle Island Token automatically. This makes this token one of the easier ones to obtain, and it’s recommended you do this as soon as possible.

Here is the location of Turtle Island:

Screenshot by Gamepur

There are a total of five Roster Quests on Turtle Island. Roster Quests are quests that can only be completed by one character in your entire Roster, so make sure you’re playing on the character you want to claim the rewards for.

The Turtle and the Boy

Find another person on Turtle Island

Talk to Baham inside the cave

Use /talk to tell them that a person can’t become a turtle

Use emotiion: – Talk

Talk to Baham again

To Look Like a Turtle

Return to Baham

Sail to Changun in Anikka

Screenshot by Gmaepur

Ask about the turtle clothes Ask about the interesting clothes Ask about making clothes

Talk to Ringling, the textile merchant in Delphi Township

Drive out the Thief that rushed to Ringling’s field (0/20)

Find someone who can take care of Flynn Talk to the villager Talk to the villager Talk to the villager

Return to Ringling

To Breathe Like a Turtle

Talk to Baham

Sail to Arid Path in Arthetine

Go to the Rizen Orphanage in Totrich

Talk to Hoyte Reporter

Talk to Housefather Viltri

Screenshot by Gamepur

Move to Stern

Make Turtle Shell with Equpment Crafter

Look around to see if you’re being followed

Check Equipment Crafter

To Dive Like a Turtle

Go to the beach and talk to Flynn

Talk to Baham

Talk to Flynn

Sail to Port Krona in Vern

Talk to Vern Castle Magick Scholar Irene

Collect Spectral Breaths in Fesnar Highland (0/100)

Talk to Magick Scholar Irene

To The Sea

Talk to Baham

Talk to Flynn

Look for Flynn on the beach

That’s all you need to know about the Turtle Island Soul in Lost Ark! It’s a fairly straightforward quest, but can take you some time since you need to go to many places. It’s an easy token, however, so do it as soon as you can.