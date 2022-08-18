There are plenty of vehicles in Tower of Fantasy. Some of them resemble motorcycles while others resemble large Rubik Cubes. These vehicles are used to help you traverse the map a little quicker than you would if you ran. Of all these vehicles, one of them stands out the most; the Monocross. This vehicle looks like a unicorn and requires four parts to build. This guide will show you how to get the Unicorn head in Tower of Fantasy.

How to get the Unicorn Head in Tower of Fantasy

Some vehicle pieces are rather annoying to obtain because you have to go out of your way to solve puzzles and sneak past enemies to get them. Luckily, the Unicorn Head isn’t that bad. To get this item, you will need to farm some enemies for it. This can be annoying also because the drop chance of the Unicorn Head is extremely low just like with other vehicle parts that need to be farmed for.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The enemies that you need to farm for the Unicorn head are called Devotees. Like with other vehicle parts that need to be farmed, the enemies you are fighting are minibosses that are a little bit tougher than most of the enemies you will find out in the world. Luckily, these two are pretty easy to take down without much effort. The locations of these enemies are marked on the map above.

To farm them, you will need to gain access to the Crown region. This is the region to the east of Banges. You will gain access to the Crown region as part of the story once you complete the Navia region. Make sure to upgrade your Suppressor or you will not be allowed to enter the Crown region.