How to get villagers to invite you to their houses in Animal Crossing New Horizons’ 2.0.0 Update

One of the changes that has been made to Animal Crossing New Horizons in the 2.0.0 update is that the residents of your island will now be a bit more sociable than they were before. This includes inviting you over to their house or coming to visit you in yours.

This will give players a new way to spend their time on the island, and making it happen doesn’t really require any extra work, although it is a little random.

To get invited to a villager’s house, or to have them come and visit you in Animal Crossing New Horizons, you will need to just be nice to them. Talk to them daily, give them gifts, and make sure you arrive at their place to celebrate the character’s birthday.

All of this will increase your friendship level with the villager, and then at some point after speaking with them, they will randomly invite you to their house. The villagers can also randomly appear at your home while you are in it, so if you are in there taking care of some tidying or decorating, you can expect that a villager might appear to say hello.

The good news is that spending time with the villager in their house, or yours, will increase your friendship level further and they will be more inclined to give you a gift. This can be a great way to get items such as the Froggy Chair, if you are lucky enough.