Wings are one of the best ways to get around in Terraria, but they aren’t exactly easy to come by. They allow you to avoid taking hits from most enemies and give you an advantage in the battle with the highest ground possible. The sky. However, to get your first set, and any sets after that, you’re going to need to put a bit of work in. This guide explains how to get wings in Terraria so you can conquer every part of the screen while you play.

How do you get wings in Terraria?

There are three ways to get wings in Terraria. You can craft them, buy them, or find them around the world in Treasure Bags or as drops from enemies. In the following sections, we’ve outlined how you get wings through each of these methods so you can choose the one that works for your play style and go with it.

How to craft wings

Crafting may be the easiest way to get wings in Terraria because it doesn’t require you to kill specific enemies or find them with sheer luck. Before you can do this, you’ll need to be playing the game in Hard mode, which is generally much more challenging. Once you’re playing, you’ll need to gather the relevant items and combine them using an Anvil. We’ve listed every type of wings you can craft and what’s required for them below.

All wings you can craft in Terraria

Angel Wings (1.67 seconds flight time) : 20 Souls of Flight, 25 Souls of Light, and 10 Feathers.

Bat Wings: (2.67 seconds flight time): 1 Broken Bat Wing and 20 Souls of Flight.

Bee Wings (2.67 seconds flight time): 1 Tattered Bee Wing and 20 Souls of Flight.

: 1 Tattered Bee Wing and 20 Souls of Flight. Beetle Wings (2.83 seconds flight time) : 8 Beetle Husks and 20 Souls of Flight.

Bone Wings (2.83 seconds flight time): 1 Bone Feather and 20 Souls of Flight.

Butterfly Wings (2.67 seconds flight time): 1 Butterfly Dust and 20 Souls of Flight.

Demon Wings (2.67 seconds flight time): 25 Souls of Night, 20 Souls of Flight, and 10 Feathers.

Fairy Wings (2.17 seconds flight time): 100 Pixie Dust and 20 Souls of Flight.

Flame Wings (2.67 seconds flight time): 1 Fire Feather and 20 Souls of Flight.

Frozen Wings (2.17 seconds flight time): 1 Ice Feather and 20 Souls of Flight.

Ghost Wings (2.67 seconds flight time): 10 Ectoplasm and 20 Souls of Flight.

Harpy Wings (2.17 seconds flight time): 1 Giant Harpy Feather and 20 Souls of Flight.

Hoverboard (2.83 seconds flight time): 18 Shroomite Bars and 20 Souls of Flight.

Nebula Mantle (3 seconds flight time): 10 Luminite Bars and 14 Nebula Fragments.

Solar Wings (3 seconds flight time): 10 Luminite Bars and 14 Solar Fragments.

Sparkly Wings (1.67 seconds flight time): 1 Soul of Blight, 15 Souls of Flight, and 10 Feathers.

Spectre Wings (2.83 seconds flight time): 10 Spectre Bars and 20 Souls of Flight.

Spooky Wings (3 seconds flight time): 1 Spooky Twig and 20 Souls of Flight.

Stardust Wings (3 seconds flight time): 10 Luminite Bars and 14 Stardust Fragments.

Tattered Fairy Wings (3 seconds flight time): 1 Black Fairy Dust and 20 Souls of Flight.

Vortex Booster (3 seconds flight time): 10 Luminite Bars and 14 Vortex Fragments.

How to get wings as rewards or drops in Terraria

Some wings in Terraria are only obtainable as rewards for killing specific enemies or completing quests. You’ll need to prepare for the fights involved in these quests and kill these enemies, many of which are bosses. We’ve listed the wings you’ll get as rewards and how to get them below.

All rewarded or dropped wings in Terraria

Betsy’s Wings (2.5 seconds flight time): Dropped by Betsy boss.

Dropped by Betsy boss. Celestial Starboard (3 seconds flight time): Dropped by Moon Lord boss in Expert mode only.

Dropped by Moon Lord boss in Expert mode only. Empress Wings (2.5 seconds flight time): Dropped by the Empress of Light boss.

Dropped by the Empress of Light boss. Festive Wings (3 seconds flight time): Dropped by Everscream boss.

Dropped by Everscream boss. Fin Wings (2.17 seconds flight time): Awarded by the Angler for completing their questline.

Awarded by the Angler for completing their questline. Fishron Wings (3 seconds flight time): Dropped by Duke Fishron boss.

Dropped by Duke Fishron boss. Fledgling Wings (0.42 seconds flight time): Awarded for creating a Journey Mode character.

Awarded for creating a Journey Mode character. Mothron Wings (2.83 seconds flight time): Dropped by Mothron boss.

How to get wings from merchants

There are a few wings in Terraria that can be obtained from merchants. These aren’t necessarily the best in the game, but they are essential if you’re putting together a collection. Below, we’ve outlined all the wings that are only available from merchants.

All merchant wings in Terraria

Jetpack (2.5 seconds flight time): Buy from The Steampunker for 40 Gold Coins between the fifth and eighth moon phases.

Buy from The Steampunker for 40 Gold Coins between the fifth and eighth moon phases. Leaf Wings (1.67 seconds flight time): Buy from The Witch Doctor for 75 Gold Coins at night. This merchant is only discoverable in the Jungle Biome.

Buy from The Witch Doctor for 75 Gold Coins at night. This merchant is only discoverable in the Jungle Biome. Steampunk Wings (3 seconds flight time): Buy from The Steampunker for 3 Platinum Coins. You will need to defeat the Golem boss before this merchant lists the Steampunk Wings.

How to find wings in Treasure Bags

Finally, you can pick up many wings in Terraria by finding them in Treasure Bags. These are dropped by bosses after defeating them in Expert mode. We’ve listed all the wings you can acquire this way below.

