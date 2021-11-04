How to get your fortune told in Animal Crossing New Horizons’ 2.0.0 Update

The 2.0.0 Update for Animal Crossing New Horizons has brought in many new features. One of the best things the update has to offer is the inclusion of some familiar faces from previous games in the series like Tortimer and Reese and Cyrus. Katrina the fortune teller also makes an appearance. Here is how to unlock her.

Screenshot by Gamepur

To start things off, you will need to head on over to Harv’s island by going to your airport and traveling via Dodo Airlines. Once you land on Harv’s island, head straight and go under the arch to find Harv talking with Harriet. Harv will let you know about the co-op that he is starting and will ask you for a little capital to get it off the ground.

After the conversation, Lloid the gyroid will appear in a few areas around the forest clearing. Visit the Lloid in the bottom left corner of the area and they will mention a fortune teller. You will need to contribute 100,000 Bells for the construction project to begin. Afterward, wait until the next day or skip forward in time and head back to Harv’s island to find Katrina’s stand set up.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Walk up to Kartina and introduce yourself. Afterward, you will be able to talk to her about getting your fortune told. She can tell you about your luck for the day or about your relationship with one of your island’s residents. She can perform both acts once per day. If you ask about a friendship, she will also ask if you would like for her to increase your relationship for a small fee of 10,000 Bells.