How to invite Brewster to your island in Animal Crossing New Horizons’ 2.0.0 Update

The highly-request Roost has finally arrived through Animal Crossing New Horizon’s 2.0.0 update. In this last, major free content update for the game, players can enjoy a nice cup of coffee courtesy of Brewster. However, in order to get the owner of the Roost to your island, you’ll need to do a bit of searching.

When you go to the museum, you’ll see Blathers deep in thought. Talk to him and he’ll tell you that he wanted to add a cafe to the place in order to bring more people in. However, when trying to contact his older friend Brewster, he found out that Brewster closed up shop and no one has seen him since. Blathers give you a photo of Brewster, telling you to find him.

In order to find Brewster, you’ll need to visit a random island. You can do this through the Nook Tour or one of Kapp’n’s boat tours if he’s at your pier. No matter which one you pick, you’ll have to pay up 1,000 Nook Miles. We ended up finding Brewster on our first try with Kapp’n’s boat tour.

You tell Brewster that Blathers asked you to find him. Brewster doesn’t say much, only telling you to give Blathers his regards and gives you a Gyroid fragment as a gift for your troubles. Head back to your island and report to Blathers. He’ll tell you that he’ll have to close the museum the next day in order to prepare for Brewster’s arrival.