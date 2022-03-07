How to get your preorder bonuses in Gran Turismo 7

It isn’t easy to obtain cars or currency in Gran Turismo 7. Thankfully, the racing title does hand a leg up to those who’ve pre-ordered it, with bonuses that include up to four powerful vehicles and plenty of Credits. These offerings are a steal, but the opening hours of the game does make obtaining these rewards a headache. Here’s how to get access to all pre-order bonuses in GT7.

Redeeming the DLC code

If you’ve purchased a physical edition on either PS5 or PS4, there should be a voucher included with the game that holds a 12-digit code for you to redeem the DLC. This can only be entered in the PlayStation Store. For PS4 users, there is a Redeem option at the bottom of the store’s left-hand sidebar. PS5 owners can find this option by clicking on the three dots presented in the top-right corner of store. Meanwhile, those who’ve pre-ordered any of the digital editions will automatically be prompted to download the content while installing the game.

Obtaining DLC cars and credits in-game

With how the opening of Gran Turismo 7 is structured, players will not have instant access to their bonuses from the start. First, at least one mission of Music Rally needs to be played in order to get to the game’s main menu. The game will then provide you a tour of its World Map and offer one of three cars from Used Car Dealership. Once you have bought your first car, a message should then pop-up notifying you that all DLC redeemed is now available. To find and equip the bonus cars, such as the Porsche 917 Living Legend and Toyota Supra GT500 ’97, you can head to the Garage menu on the right side of the World Map to find all purchased cars.

