How to unlock Legend Cars in Gran Turismo 7

To unlock Legends Cars in Gran Turismo 7, you have to complete Menu Book 17, which requires you to place third or better in the Trail Mountain Cup championship. Once you’ve done that and been back to the cafe to speak to Luca, the Legend Cars Pavilion will unlock on your World Map.

The Legend Cars Pavilion is basically another place to buy cars in addition to the Used Cars dealership and the Brand Central showroom. Currently there is only one collection available in the Legend Cars Pavilion, the Hagerty Collection, but more collections will presumably be added in the future. The Hagerty Collection consists of five legendary 20th century cars, one of which — the Toyota Supra GT500 ‘97 — you’ll already own if you pre-ordered Gran Turismo 7.

The other four cars in the Hagerty Collection are the Porsche 356 A/1500 GS Carrera ‘56, the Jaguar E-type Coupé ‘61, the Ferrari F50 ‘95 (drool!), and the Alfa Romeo 155 2.5 V6 TI ‘93. They range in price from very expensive to extremely expensive, but they are all suitably awesome. Not that, like other used cars in Gran Turismo, they can sell out, and their prices can go up or down depending on how popular they are with other players.