As you explore the Paldea region in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, you will collect various ingredients and materials to use for crafting and cooking. Most of the materials that you obtain will be used to make TMs so you can teach new moves to your pokémon. Zorua Fur is just one of the many materials you will find in the games and it comes from the tricky fox pokémon. This guide will show you how to get Zorua Fur in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

Where to find Zorua in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Zorua is one of the many pokémon from previous titles in the franchise that appears in both Scarlet and Violet. This Gen V pokémon is similar to Ditto because it likes to disguise itself as other pokémon to avoid getting caught. This makes it pretty difficult to locate Zorua, even when you are in an area where the pokémon spawns.

Screenshot by Gamepur

As you can tell by Zorua’s habitat data, you can find this pokémon in a few areas around the map such as West Province Area Three and Tagtree Thicket. If you want to find Zorua, you will need to look at each pokémon in the area. You can zoom in on a pokémon by holding the ZL button. If you have caught the pokémon, its name will appear above its head. If not, it will show question marks. The same goes for Zorua. If you haven’t caught Zorua before, you will see question marks above a pokémon’s head even if it is one you have caught.

Just like with other pokémon in the games, you will need to battle both Zorua and Zoroark in the wild if you want to get Zorua Fur. Each time you defeat or catch one of these two pokémon, you will get Zorua Fur added to the materials pouch of your backpack. You can also get this material from auto battles and Tera Raid battles against the two pokémon. Zorua Fur is necessary to make TM092 Imprison and TM094 Dark Pulse.